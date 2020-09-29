Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $395.58 Million

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) will announce $395.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $395.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $395.70 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust posted sales of $255.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.44. 30,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,777. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Featured Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.