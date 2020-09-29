Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $395.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) will announce $395.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $395.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $395.70 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust posted sales of $255.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.44. 30,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,777. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Featured Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.