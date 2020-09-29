Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 105.25 ($1.38).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of DC traded up GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 93.30 ($1.22). 809,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,463. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 81.73. Dixons Carphone has a 12-month low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 166.45 ($2.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.23.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

