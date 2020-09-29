Dock Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, Dock has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Dock has a total market capitalization of $10.65 million and approximately $31.06 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Gate.io, Fatbtc and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00262411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00041129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00090662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.01591692 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00180156 BTC.

About Dock

Dock launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 614,930,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io . The official website for Dock is dock.io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin, Gate.io, Binance, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

