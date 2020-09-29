Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives $54.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLMAF shares. Barclays increased their target price on Dollarama from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Dollarama from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Dollarama from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollarama from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLMAF remained flat at $$37.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 19 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,368. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $40.74.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

