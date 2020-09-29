Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the August 31st total of 290,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dolphin Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

NASDAQ DLPN opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 4.77. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.18% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

