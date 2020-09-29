Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,480,000 shares, a growth of 152.7% from the August 31st total of 10,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.31. The company had a trading volume of 53,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average is $78.73. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

