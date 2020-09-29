DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Update

DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR stock remained flat at $$28.07 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 741. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DMZPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

