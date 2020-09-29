DopeCoin (DOPE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,805.00

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $199,904.42 and approximately $5,805.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00422395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011787 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002858 BTC.

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

