Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Argus

Argus began coverage on shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens began coverage on Draftkings in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Draftkings in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Draftkings in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Draftkings from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Draftkings in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.58.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $56.89 on Friday. Draftkings has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $58.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.07.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). Equities analysts anticipate that Draftkings will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

