Draganfly Inc (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Short Interest Update

Draganfly Inc (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the August 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DFLYF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 85,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,187. Draganfly has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

