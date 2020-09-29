Draganfly Inc (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Short Interest Update

Draganfly Inc (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the August 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DFLYF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 85,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,187. Draganfly has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46.
Draganfly Company Profile
