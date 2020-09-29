Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Hits $0.0632 on Major Exchanges

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinExchange, Tidex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Dragonchain has a total market cap of $22.70 million and approximately $25,246.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,977,802 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, Tidex, Kucoin and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

