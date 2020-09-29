DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

NYSE:DRD opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $804.36 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.85. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 276.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 312,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 229,618 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 34.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 86,885 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth about $972,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth about $488,000. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

