Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Down 77.4% in September

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the August 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DCF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.95. 409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,828. Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.

Get Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 0.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,126,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc during the first quarter worth about $96,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 8.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 861.1% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 175,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 157,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 16.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter.

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc Company Profile

Acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.