Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Down 77.4% in September

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the August 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of DCF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.95. 409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,828. Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th.
Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc Company Profile
Acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust
