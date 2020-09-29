Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the August 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DUC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 106.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 42,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 192.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 84,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 55,317 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DUC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.15. 4,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,357. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

