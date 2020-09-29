DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DUFRY AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

DUFRY remained flat at $$2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,900. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. DUFRY AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retail company in Southern Europe, Africa, the United Kingdom, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, Latin America, and North America. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

