Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Down 43.1% in September

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DDEJF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. 7,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. Dundee has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 19.78 and a current ratio of 20.74.

Get Dundee alerts:

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Dundee had a negative net margin of 474.57% and a negative return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter.

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.