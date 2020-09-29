Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.30 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a market perform rating and set a $1.45 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.44.

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.31.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

Featured Story: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.