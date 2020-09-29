Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Receives $43.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

EGBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 252,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.31. 4,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $856.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $93.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 27.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.