Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) versus Holloman Energy (NYSE:HENC) Financial Comparison

Holloman Energy (OTCMKTS:HENC) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Holloman Energy and Earthstone Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holloman Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Earthstone Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75

Earthstone Energy has a consensus target price of $5.08, indicating a potential upside of 86.20%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Holloman Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Holloman Energy and Earthstone Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holloman Energy N/A N/A N/A Earthstone Energy 5.51% 5.99% 4.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Holloman Energy and Earthstone Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holloman Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Earthstone Energy $191.26 million 0.93 $720,000.00 $0.92 2.97

Earthstone Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Holloman Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Holloman Energy has a beta of -1.82, meaning that its share price is 282% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.4% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Holloman Energy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holloman Energy

Holloman Energy Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It holds a working interest in two petroleum exploration licenses (PELs), including a 48.5003% working interest in PEL 112 covering 1,086 square kilometers; and a 53.3336% working interest in PEL 444 covering 1,166 square kilometers located on the southwestern flank of the Cooper Basin in the state of South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Houston, Texas. Holloman Energy Corporation is a subsidiary of Holloman Corporation.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

