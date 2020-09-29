Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Up 128.3% in September

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 128.3% from the August 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 14.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 238,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 30,986 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 172,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 27.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $912,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,696. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

