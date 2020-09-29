Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the August 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 425.5% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 103,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 84,119 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 68,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,291. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

