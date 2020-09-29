Eden (EDN) Price Up 17.5% This Week

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Eden has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $18,209.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Eden has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Eden token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00260767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00041086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00089699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.30 or 0.01591662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00181363 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

