Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EIDX. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eidos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.27.

NASDAQ:EIDX opened at $50.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.02 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $66.56.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $399,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $811,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

