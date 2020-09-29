Eildon Capital Ltd (ASX:EDC) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

Eildon Capital Ltd (ASX:EDC) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.91.

Eildon Capital Company Profile

Eildon Capital Limited is a real estate investment firm specializing in senior financing, preferred equity, mezzanine and bridge financing, and equity financing. The firm participates in retail, industrial, residential and commercial opportunities. Eildon Capital Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Australia.

