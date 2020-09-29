Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Elior Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elior Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELROF remained flat at $$5.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. Elior Group has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, Portugal, and internationally. The company offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand; and concession catering services at the airport, on the road, at the station, or in the city under the Areas brand.

