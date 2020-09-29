Elysium (ELS) Market Capitalization Tops $1,192.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Elysium coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elysium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00423120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000496 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.