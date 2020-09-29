Emergent Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:EMGC) Short Interest Update

Emergent Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:EMGC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 125.6% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

EMGC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. 60,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,844. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 22.38 and a quick ratio of 22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.70 million, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -1.56. Emergent Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

Get Emergent Capital alerts:

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of November 31, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 588 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. Emergent Capital, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.