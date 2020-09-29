Encompass Health Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.
Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.
Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.
About Encompass Health
Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.
