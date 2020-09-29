Endor Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $474,245.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $474,245.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Upbit, BitForex and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.58 or 0.00627702 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005849 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00030141 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $658.73 or 0.06118675 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinall, IDEX, Bilaxy, Coinsuper, Kucoin, BitForex, Bittrex, CoinBene, DEx.top and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

