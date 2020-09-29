Energous Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,368 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,684 call options.

Energous stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 49,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.95.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $33,584.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 286,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rahul G. Patel sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $25,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,460 shares of company stock worth $187,626 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energous in the second quarter worth about $192,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Energous by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 45,807 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Energous by 68.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Energous by 171.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

