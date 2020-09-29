Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ENZN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 27,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,408. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 1,745.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron for use in the treatment of chronic hepatitis C; and Sylatron for use in the treatment of melanoma disease. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

