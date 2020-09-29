Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ENZN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 27,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,408. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 1,745.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron for use in the treatment of chronic hepatitis C; and Sylatron for use in the treatment of melanoma disease. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

