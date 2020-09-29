EOS Price Hits $2.59 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.42 billion and $1.44 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00024103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, BCEX, Bibox and CoinExchange. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,023,175,931 coins and its circulating supply is 936,475,920 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Coindeal, BitMart, Livecoin, Liqui, Fatbtc, Kuna, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, BigONE, Bibox, Gate.io, IDCM, Binance, CPDAX, Bit-Z, BCEX, OpenLedger DEX, Coinrail, Kucoin, DigiFinex, Upbit, YoBit, Coinsuper, Huobi, ZB.COM, Coinone, Cryptopia, OTCBTC, Bithumb, LBank, EXX, QBTC, HitBTC, GOPAX, Cryptomate, ABCC, DragonEX, Tidex, Hotbit, Tidebit, OEX, WazirX, ChaoEX, Coinbe, IDAX, CoinEx, Rfinex, Kraken, Ovis, Koinex, Instant Bitex, Zebpay, BitFlip, Bilaxy, Vebitcoin, DOBI trade, BtcTrade.im, Poloniex, RightBTC, Neraex, Bitbns, CoinBene, CoinTiger, TOPBTC, Mercatox, C2CX, OKEx, Exrates, Exmo and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.