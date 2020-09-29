EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPOKY. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Get EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,790. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.