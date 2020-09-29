Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) versus Magyar Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MGYR) Financial Review

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equitable Financial and Magyar Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable Financial $17.48 million 1.70 $1.57 million N/A N/A Magyar Bancorp $29.24 million 1.63 $3.00 million N/A N/A

Magyar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Equitable Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Equitable Financial and Magyar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Equitable Financial and Magyar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable Financial N/A 7.10% 0.75% Magyar Bancorp 7.60% 3.95% 0.33%

Summary

Equitable Financial beats Magyar Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending products include commercial lines of credit and term loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, agricultural real estate loans, and one-to four-family residential real estate loans, as well as home equity loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans. It also offers retail brokerage services under the Equitable Wealth Management name; and invests in securities. Equitable Financial Corp. operates through its main office in Grand Island, Nebraska; one full-service branch in each of Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha, Nebraska; and one additional limited service branch in Grand Island. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska. Equitable Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Equitable Financial MHC.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans. The company also provides non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and investment securities. It operates through seven branch locations in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison; and a loan product office in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Magyar Bancorp, MHC.

