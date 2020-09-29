ERC20 (ERC20) Price Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $19.41 million and $110,968.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $510.71 or 0.04786448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009386 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057049 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033773 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,974 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io . ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

