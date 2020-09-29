Ero Copper Corp (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ero Copper Corp (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of research firms have commented on ERRPF. Scotiabank cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

ERRPF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.92. 5,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122. Ero Copper has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $18.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

