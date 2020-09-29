ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.21). ESSA Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $796,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,080,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 446,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,319. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. ESSA Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.70.

ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

