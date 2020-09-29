Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.63. 1,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.