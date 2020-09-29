Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
ESTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.63. 1,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Establishment Labs Company Profile
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.
