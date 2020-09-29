Ether-1 (ETHO) Hits Market Capitalization of $249,195.37

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $249,195.37 and approximately $12,450.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded down 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00064377 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 48,853,459 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

