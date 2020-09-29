Ether-1 Reaches Market Capitalization of $249,195.37 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $249,195.37 and $12,450.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded down 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00064377 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 48,853,459 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

