Ethos (ETHOS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $482,296.00

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Ethos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. Ethos has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethos has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043137 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $513.37 or 0.04798671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009367 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033791 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Ethos Profile

Ethos (CRYPTO:ETHOS) is a token. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io . Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

