Ethverse 1-Day Volume Reaches $34,995.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, Ethverse has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ethverse token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001989 BTC on major exchanges. Ethverse has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $34,995.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00083718 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001228 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042619 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00086655 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008192 BTC.

About Ethverse

ETHV is a token. Ethverse’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,230,359 tokens. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

