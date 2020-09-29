Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $850.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eurofins Scientific SE provides testing services. The company provides food and feed testing, bioanalytical, biopharma, pharma discovery, pharma early development, pharma central laboratory, biopharma product testing, genomic, agroscience, consumer product testing, forensic, environment testing and REACH services. It operates primarily in Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic countries, the United Kingdom, Ireland and internationally. Eurofins Scientific SE is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

ERFSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $850.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $768.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $791.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $637.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.96. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $430.00 and a 52 week high of $868.55.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

