Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 139220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $21.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

About Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE)

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis seeds in Canada. It focuses on the distribution of recreational cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

