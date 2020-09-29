Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ever-Glory International Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Ever-Glory International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 2.02%.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

