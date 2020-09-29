EveriToken Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (EVT)

EveriToken (CURRENCY:EVT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, EveriToken has traded 53.7% lower against the dollar. EveriToken has a market cap of $22,655.67 and $7.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveriToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Bit-Z and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002258 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001537 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000484 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000735 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About EveriToken

EveriToken (EVT) is a coin. EveriToken’s total supply is 194,322,605 coins and its circulating supply is 22,614,716 coins. The official website for EveriToken is www.everitoken.io . The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveriToken’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EveriToken is medium.com/@everitoken

Buying and Selling EveriToken

EveriToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Binance DEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveriToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveriToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveriToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

