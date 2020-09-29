Evolution Mining Ltd (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Up 67.5% in September

Evolution Mining Ltd (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the August 31st total of 776,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.2 days.

CAHPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolution Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAHPF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. 4,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,650. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2018, it operated five wholly-owned gold mines located in Cowal in New South Wales; Cracow, Mt Carlton, and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; and Mungari in Western Australia, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

