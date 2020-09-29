EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.54. EXACT Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,927 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $1,495,122.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,746 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $835,942.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,638.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,343 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 21,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

