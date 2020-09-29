Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Get Exelixis alerts:

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.58. 40,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,693. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $122,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,831 shares of company stock valued at $702,011 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.