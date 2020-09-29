FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FANUY. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

OTCMKTS FANUY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $19.03. 97,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,552. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

