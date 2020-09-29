FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2020

Shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FANUY. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

OTCMKTS FANUY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $19.03. 97,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,552. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Analyst Recommendations for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

Receive News & Ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.